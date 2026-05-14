Looking forward to a warmer weekend

CLEVELAND — The chill lingers on across NEO. In fact, temperatures will remain below average through Friday.

Highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s again on Thursday, which is running about 10 degrees below average. A few more isolated showers are possible Thursday morning before we dry out and clear out.

Slowly but surely, temperatures will begin to rise. The heat really ramps up by this weekend and early next week. Highs will be nearing 80 this weekend, and well into the 80s by Monday! The warmth will likely make everyone want to get outside this weekend, but we will have to listen for thunder and dodge a few storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible early, then decreasing clouds. | High: 60º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Still below the norm, but slightly milder. | High: 69º

Saturday: Warm & breezy with scattered PM storms. | High: 76º

Sunday: A few t-showers possible, very warm. | High: 79º

Monday: Heat building with a slim shot at thunder. | High: 85º

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