Lower humidity this weekend before another heat dome arrives

CLEVELAND — Happy weekend! It is an improving forecast as a good weather day today turns into a great one tomorrow.

Even though it's not completely dry today, it will be nothing like the flooding downpours Friday afternoon and evening. Storms packed torrential rainfall, which resulted in localized flooding across Summit, Portage, Wayne, and Tuscarawas Counties. Any storm that pops today will not have the chance to produce additional flooding.

The location of the isolated downpours is primarily south of I-80. The lakefront should remain dry all day. Don't forget the sunscreen, though!

Sunday looks even better, with plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures in the low 80s, and great weather for outdoor plans! Humidity will be low too on Sunday, so it will feel fantastic.

Another heat dome is setting up for next week. 90s are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and with dew points climbing, it will feel even hotter! Heat index values likely around 100.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Isolated t-storms, mainly south of Akron, partly sunny and lowering humidity. | High: 83º

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity, feeling great. | High: 83º

Monday: Heating up. Sunny and hot. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Feels like 100.| High: 92º

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