Make sure you're prepared for our next round of snow mixing with rain & wind

CLEVELAND — Brutal cold start to the day, but we rebound. I'm tracking snow through midday but only briefly. Accumulations should stay under 1". Mostly a quick dusting. Some spots could get slick, though.

After the snow ends early afternoon, temps thaw. Winds will pick up, and temps jump to just above freezing. That'll be the first phase of our next storm.

Get ready. Tonight's weather has the ingredients to be a mess:

It's all dependent on a degree warmer or colder. That being said. Plan for winds gusting to 40mph, heavy rain, and heavy snow. It'll be a mix of both. More snow in spots that stay colder. More rain in spots that manage to warm up.

Plan on wet and/or snow-covered roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

wews

The bulk of the moisture is gone after the AM drive. We'll hold the middle and upper 30s until middy when the cold front passes and temps take a dive. We're dropping into the 20s by sunset for most. That means wet roads will freeze overnight with additional snow for some.

Lake effect will be the trend Thursday and again Friday. Brutally cold coming back as we wrap up the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Light midday snow then windy & warmer. | High: 34º

Tonight: Windy with a rain/snow mix, dangerous roads. | Low: 35º

Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow mix. | High: 40º

Thursday: Cold with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 30º

Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 29º

Saturday: Cold with lake effect snow showers possible. | High: 25º

