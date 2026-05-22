Memorial Day Weekend is front-loaded with flooding rains

CLEVELAND — Temps are rebounding today, but the big story is the rain. We'll be very close to 70º this afternoon... But the rain is spreading north.

Plan on showers for the most part. Most of us won't hear thunder until overnight into Saturday. We're soaked by the Friday evening commute. Your Friday evening plans are looking wet with heavier rain south of Akron.

That heavy rain spreads north overnight. Most of us could see 1" or more of rain by sunrise Saturday. That's enough to fill creeks, streams, and even poor drainage roads. The flood threat is elevated, especially in our southern counties.

The widespread rain tapers by midday Saturday, but with a quick spike in temps, I can't rule out a few more afternoon storms. We'll have to see how quickly temps recover, though.

As far as Sunday goes, plan on more dry time! More warmth, too. Only a few storms with temps in the 70s. We'll keep the 70s with some sun for Memorial Day, also!

The weekend is front-loaded with rain but improves as we get closer to the holiday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: A bit milder with rain returning this afternoon. | High: 69º

Saturday: Soaked. Rain could be heavy at times, especially in the morning and then in the evening. | High: 63º

Sunday: Few t-showers possible. | High: 73º

Memorial Day Monday: More sunshine with only an isolated storm possible. | High: 74º

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