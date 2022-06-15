Memphis Kiddie Park closed due to extreme heat Wednesday

CLEVELAND — With temperatures reaching near-record levels and all of Northeast Ohio under a Heat Advisory Wednesday, at least one local business has made the decision to close in an effort to keep visitors safe.

Memphis Kiddie Park on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn is closed Wednesday.

The heat advisory is in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Holmes, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. Heat Index values of up to 110 degrees are expected.

RELATED: Multiple communities opening up cooling centers due to high temperatures expected Wednesday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.