Mid-Summer? More like early fall!

CLEVELAND — If today feels a little strange for late July, you're not imagining it.

A mix of sun and clouds will hang over Northeast Ohio today, and while a stray shower can't be ruled out, most areas stay dry. The bigger story is the temperature. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees, which is more typical of early October than the heart of summer.

Tonight will be downright cool. Many spots drop into the 50s, making it a great night to crack the windows and give the air conditioner a break.

The cool stretch doesn't last long.

Thursday brings more sunshine and a nice rebound into the middle 70s. By Friday, temperatures climb closer to 80 degrees as summer starts working its way back.

The weekend turns warmer with highs returning to the 80s, but rain chances come along with the heat. Saturday features isolated showers, while a few more rounds of rain are expected Sunday.

Looking ahead, thunderstorm chances return Monday as the next weather system moves into the Great Lakes.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Drying out and much cooler! | High: 70º

Thursday: More sunshine. Well below average. | High: 73º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of rain. | High: 84º

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