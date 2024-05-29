Mid-Week Scattered Rain; Chilly Temperatures

CLEVELAND — Grab the rain gear for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us, along with more scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder that will drop in from the northwest through the day. Some small hail and gusty winds will be possible in some storms. Highs will get stuck in the middle 60s.

We will dry out this evening, and skies will become mostly clear during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s!

We finally dry out for Thursday and Friday with more sunshine moving our way. Temperatures will continue to lag below normal. Highs during the afternoon will range in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What To Expect:



Rain and Thunder today

Cooler highs 60s to lower 70s through Friday

More sunshine to end work week

Rain chances return this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More showers! Thunder possible. Even Cooler. | High: 67º

Thursday: Finally drying out, cool. | High: 68º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonal.| High: 74º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Rain late. | High: 80º

Sunday: Isolated storms. Warm. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: