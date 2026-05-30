Midges and sunshine on the weekend weather menu

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is in the middle of 11 straight dry days, the longest such stretch since February. There is no rain in the forecast until the end of NEXT week, Friday to be specific. That means your spring and/or outdoor plans will be good to go. Lots of sunshine and low humidity are here to stay.

With the sunshine, make sure to protect your skin as the UV index will be at an 8 on Saturday midday, and rise to a 9 into early next week as we approach the Summer Solstice.

There is one caveat to the gorgeous weather: it will be cooler and breezy because of a persistent lake breeze.

A cold front lacking any rain slid through last night, and it will drop our temperatures by 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday. Temps will struggle, with highs only in the 60s. Mid and upper 60s will be possible away from the lake, but low 60s to even upper 50s will be possible for lakeside communities.

Speaking of Lake Erie, it will be dangerous on Saturday. The cold front will also kick up our winds. NE winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph are expected. This will result in choppy water and a high risk for rip currents.

Conditions will improve on Sunday. Less wind and warmer, back into the 70s.

For all my summer and heat lovers, the hot and humid days will come! For now, enjoy the cool mornings and comfortable afternoons and save on the a/c bill! Temperatures will gradually warm by mid to late next week, as rain chances return by Friday or Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Unseasonably cool.| High: 65º

Sunday: Sunny and warmer.| High: 74º

Monday: A few clouds. A touch below average.| High: 73º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.| High: 72º

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