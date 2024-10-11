Milder temps returning today... rain returning this weekend.

ALERT: A frost advisory has been issued for several counties across NEO, most notably for communities away from the lake. Friday morning temperatures could dip into the middle 30s (maybe colder) and help give us that grassy glisten! You'll want to protect and frost vulnerable plants. The frost advisory will be in effect until 9 am.

We'll rebound quickly on Friday! After a frosty morning, afternoon temps should climb to the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Our next system will bring some rain this weekend. Looks like rain is creeping back in Saturday evening and continuing on and off into Sunday. It appears the best chance for rain will be in the northern half of our viewing area with the highest rainfall totals falling there as well. This system will feature a cold front - so next week we will get another cold snap! Highs will likely get trapped in the 50s for much of next week's work week.

What To Expect:



Seasonably chilly

Tons of sun & milder on Friday

A few showers this weekend - especially on Sunday

Even cooler next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 72º

Saturday: A few more clouds and a few showers arriving late. | High: 68º

Sunday: Scattered T-showers. | High: 67º

Monday: Still dodging rain showers, cooler. | High: 54º

Tuesday: A few more showers. Below average temps. | High: 54º

