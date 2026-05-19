More heat, more humidity, more storms

CLEVELAND — We felt the hottest temperatures of the year (so far) on Monday, with a high of 88 degrees at Hopkins Airport. Some spots reached 90 degrees for the first time this season!

We'll do it again today.

There is a better chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. These storms will be ahead of a cold front and usher in the return of cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week. Strong and severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The best window appears to be from 4 to 10 pm.

All modes of severe weather are possible. What does that mean? We will be watching for damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and even isolated tornadoes. Stay connected on exact timing and hazards.

Rain will be lingering on Wednesday, especially in the first half of the day. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees early Wednesday, but will drop quickly into the 50s and 40s by the afternoon and evening. Plan for below-average temperatures for Thursday as well.

The holiday weekend looks active. It is too soon to talk about specifics, but for now, plan for on-and-off showers and storms with seasonal temperatures.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Could be strong. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Wettest early as temps fall. | High: 70º at midnight —> 54º by noon —> 40s by evening

Thursday: Drying out and Cooler. | High: 58º

Friday: Few showers. Seasonable temps return. | High: 66º

Saturday: Scattered rain. Few storms. Touch Warmer. | High: 74º

Sunday: Few showers | High: 70º

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