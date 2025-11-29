More snow and a messy mix are expected this weekend

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is over...for now. Another chance for more squalls arrives by the end of the weekend, and more snow is expected Saturday night.

It is a cloudy but dry daytime, with snow waiting until after sunset. The earliest snow showers arrive at our western waterfront, from Sandusky points west, as soon as 4 or 5 p.m. this afternoon. Snow showers are expected to arrive in Cleveland and Akron around 6 or 7 p.m. this evening. Snow could become steady or moderate around midnight, allowing for more accumulations.

1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across most of Northeast Ohio before a changeover to a mix then rain by Sunday morning. That will cause some melting and compacting of totals, plus the lake effect accumulations from Thursday and Friday will make measuring the snow properly difficult.

It should dry up by kickoff for the Browns as they face the 49ers, but there could be some scattered lake effect snow showers returning towards the end of the game. And then more snow next week! Monday night into Tuesday could bring a few more inches of snow as a major nor'easter could develop off the Northeast coast.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Snow showers likely after sunset. Cold. 1 to 3 inches of snow at night. | High: 34º

Sunday: Snow changes over to rain and tapers midday. Lake effect snow showers at night. | High: 37º

Monday: Cloudy & Cold. Isolated lake-effect snow. | High: 32º

Tuesday: More snow. Accumulations possible. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. | High: 31º

Thursday: Cloudy & Cold. Isolated lake-effect snow. | High: 29º

Friday: Cloudy & Cold. Few snow showers. | High: 31º

