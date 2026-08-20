More Storms arrive tonight and continue into Thursday

CLEVELAND —

Soaked Start South, Better Finish for Everyone

It's a messy start across the South Region this morning, with steady rain, poor visibility, and areas of ponding on roads. Flood Watches remain in effect for Coshocton, Tuscarawas, and Carroll counties, but neighboring counties could see enough rain to cause impacts as well. If you're heading out early, allow extra time and watch for water covering roadways.

The good news? The weather improves quickly late this morning into midday as rain pushes out and sunshine returns. Humidity drops off through the afternoon, making for a much more comfortable finish to the day. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

The clearing and drying continues tonight. By Friday morning, a few spots away from the lake, away from cities, and in low-lying valleys could dip into the 50s. It's only a brief chill; Friday brings plenty of sunshine and a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances return Saturday afternoon, and we're keeping a close eye on the timing because it could impact the Browns game. Exact timing will become clearer over the next couple of days, but anyone heading downtown should plan for rain later in the day.

South Region Spotlight

The South Region is taking the brunt of today's weather. Heavy rain this morning may lead to localized flooding concerns, especially in Tuscarawas and Carroll counties where Flood Watches are in effect. Visibility will be reduced at times, and water may collect on roads, creating a slow and potentially hazardous morning commute.

Conditions improve dramatically by this afternoon as drier air moves in. Sunshine returns, humidity drops, and the rest of the day feels much different than the start. Enjoy the break because rain and storms are likely to make a comeback by Saturday afternoon.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Thursday: Rainy early. Drier later. Cooler. | High: 77º

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 82º

Saturday: Scattered rain by the afternoon & evening. | High: 80º

Sunday: A few lingering Showers. | High: 74º

Monday: Slim shot at rain. | High: 71º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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