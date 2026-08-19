More Storms arriving later today into Thursday

CLEVELAND —

Rain Holds Off, Giving Northeast Ohio a Warm and Mostly Dry Day

Wednesday is shaping up much nicer than earlier forecasts suggested.

The rain is taking its time getting here, which means most of Northeast Ohio will enjoy a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps climb to around 80 degrees this afternoon, making it a comfortable day to spend some time outside.

Today's Power of 5 Region Highlight is the Cleveland Metro Region... Welcome back to school kiddos!

Regional Weather

Don't get too comfortable with the dry time today. The weather turns more active later this afternoon and especially this evening as showers and thunderstorms begin moving in. While a few storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain looks to be the biggest concern as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Ponding on roads and reduced visibility may create some travel issues after sunset.

The wet weather won't stick around long. Rain gradually tapers off midday Thursday, with drier air working in through the afternoon. Thursday afternoon looks much improved with increasing sunshine and more comfortable air.

Even better weather arrives Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. It should be one of the nicest days of the week.

Rain chances return Saturday, which could have an impact on outdoor plans, including the Browns' first home preseason game. While it won't necessarily rain the entire day, keep an eye on the forecast if you're headed to Huntington Bank Field.

Key Takeaways

Mostly dry today with a sun-cloud mix

High near 80°

Storms arrive late afternoon and evening

Heavy rain is the primary threat overnight

Drying out Thursday afternoon

Beautiful weather Friday

More rain possible Saturday, including during Browns preseason game festivities

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: Few showers and storms. | High: 79º

Thursday: Rainy early. Drier later. Cooler. | High: 77º

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 79º

Saturday: Scattered rain by the afternoon & evening. | High: 78º

Sunday: A few lingering Showers. | High: 74º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter