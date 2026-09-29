More sun, more heat and more rain... in that order.

CLEVELAND —

Quiet Stretch Before a Soggy Friday

We've got a nice stretch of weather the next few days. Expect more sunshine today with highs around 73. If you're heading out early, you may want a light jacket, but the afternoon will feel pretty comfortable.

Clouds increase Wednesday and Thursday, but most of Northeast Ohio stays dry. A stray shower is possible Wednesday, and an isolated thunderstorm could pop up Thursday as temps climb from the upper 70s into the lower 80s.

Friday is the day to watch. Heavy rain looks likely, and some areas could see flooding issues. It'll be one of those days where temps fall instead of rise, dropping from the upper 60s in the morning into the lower 60s by afternoon as the rain moves through.

The payoff comes this weekend. Sunshine returns, humidity stays low, and highs hold in the 60s. It'll feel much more like October across Northeast Ohio.

5-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Tons of seasonal sun. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Warming up. Still dry. | High: 77º

Thursday: Summery afternoon & breezy. A few storms late. | High: 81º

Friday: Scattered rain and thunder with dropping temps. | High: 60s

Saturday: Drying and clearing, staying chilled. | High: 63º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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