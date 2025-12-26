Morning ice followed by thawing temps and scattered rain

CLEVELAND — Hopefully you enjoyed the quiet, yet chilly, weather on Christmas. Things change with the potential for a light glaze of ice that could cause significant travel impacts.

Why freezing rain and not snow? Air temperatures between the clouds and the ground will be above freezing. So any snowflakes that pass through that warmer air melt into raindrops. When those raindrops hit the freezing ground, they turn into freezing rain and the potential for a worrisome glaze of ice, which is especially troubling on a big travel day, the day after Christmas. The best chance for a few hours of freezing rain would be in the higher elevations, like the snowbelt on the east side, primarily in Ashtabula County. Up to a tenth of an inch is expected, which, while that may sound harmless, is enough to create an ice-skating rink effect on any untreated surfaces like sidewalks and roads.

The ice will change to rain for everyone by midday, quickly ending the ice threat and improving road conditions. Still wet and slick, but at least not icy for the second half. This storm is essentially one large warm front for Northeast Ohio, meaning temperatures will warm through the weekend. Low to mid-40s on Saturday, mid-50s even on Sunday. That is when our next storm approaches, with the potential not only for rain but also for evening t-storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Rain, freezing rain, and sleet all likely. | High: 40º

Saturday: Cool & dry. | High: 42º

Sunday: A few showers and t-storms possible. | High: 55º

Monday: Much colder. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 25º

