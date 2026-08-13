Gloomy and humid with a few more showers expected

CLEVELAND —

Looking for Dry Time to End the Work Week

Clouds stick around today, but most neighborhoods stay dry. Temps climb back into the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon, making for a comfortable day despite the gray sky.

Rain returns this evening, mainly across the West and South Regions. Most of it should be light to steady, so your plans can continue with only a few interruptions. Rain coverage increases overnight as a stronger batch moves in ahead of Friday morning's commute, again for the same regions.

Expect a wetter start to Friday with periods of scattered rain, a few downpours, and even some lightning. If you're heading out early, allow extra time and keep an eye out for ponding on roads. The good news: rain tapers off by midday Friday, and we're set up for a dry stretch through Saturday.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: South Region

Mother Nature tends to stick to the same areas receiving the most weather whenever there is a consistent weather pattern, in this case a rainy one. The South Region has the best chance to pick up additional rain this evening. Most of the rain will be on the lighter side at first, but showers become more widespread overnight and could bring pockets of heavier rain by daybreak Friday. If you have evening outdoor plans, keep the umbrella handy and stay weather aware heading into the overnight hours.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Thursday: Dry daytime, late-evening showers S&W. | High: 79º

Friday: A few t-showers, especially south, mainly AM.| High: 81º

Saturday: Isolated t-showers after sunset. Mostly cloudy. | High: 83º

Sunday: Severe storms possible. Hot and humid. | High: 87º

Monday: A Few t-showers. Much cooler. | High: 77º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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