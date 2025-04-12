Mostly Dry but Chilly

Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s. We've been so far below that it's tough to remember spring is here. Most of us won't see 50s until Sunday. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 40s Saturday, 50s return Sunday, and 60s likely return Monday! Hello Spring!

Saturday looks mainly dry, but cannot rule out a stray shower. Sunday will see a few thundershowers, especially during the afternoon/evening. There is a better chance for rain and storms on Monday. More warmth on Monday will fuel the potential for storms during the afternoon and evening. We will be watching for anything strong or severe on Monday in our southern counties south of US Route 30.

Following those storms, temperatures will drop AGAIN by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the 40s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still chilly. Stray showers. | High: 46º

Sunday: Rebounding nicely. A few PM t-showers possible. | High: 57º

Monday: Warmer but scattered storms are expected. Storms could be strong. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Temperatures drop. A few lingering and lighter showers.| High: 48º (AM)

Wednesday: Few showers. Still chilly.| High: 47º

Thursday: More clouds. Mild temps return.| High: 56º

Friday: Scattered rain. Warmer.| High: 62º

