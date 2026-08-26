Mostly Dry Mid-Week, But Evening Storm Chances Return

CLEVELAND — Temperatures are returning to more seasonable levels for Wednesday, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, but most daylight hours remain rain-free. Rain and a few thunderstorms arrive Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. A strong storm will be possible, mainly in our western region.

West Region Highlight: Stay alert tonight as storms approach

Our West communities are the focus as we look ahead to storms returning by Wednesday night. As previously mentioned, much of Wednesday will be dry. Storms will be moving into our west region after sunset on Wednesday. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it approaches our area, but the greatest impacts will be across Erie, Huron, Ashland, Richland, Lorain, and Medina Counties. The severe weather risk is greater to the NW of NEO, including Detroit, Toledo, and Fort Wayne, but we will be watching for strong wind gusts, lightning, and heavy rain as these storms move into our viewing area. As the line continues to weaken, the chance for storms drops the farther east you live.

Regional Weather

Looking ahead:

Thursday, we will have to watch for additional pop-up storms with highs around 80°. If you're heading to the Browns game Thursday evening, keep an eye on the forecast, as the chance for an isolated storm will linger. The greater chance for storms and severe weather on Thursday is to the east of NEO, so hopefully we miss out on any damaging storms for all 5 regions.

The good news? Drier weather returns for the weekend with warmer temps and more humidity. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and maybe even the upper 80s by Sunday into the start of September!!

5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: Showers & storms possible late. Near norm. | High: 82º

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms. | High: 81º

Friday: Isolated shower/thunder. Touch Cooler. | High: 78º

Saturday: Sun, cloud mix, warm & dry. | High: 80º

Sunday: Sun, cloud mix, warmer & dry. | High: 86º

Monday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Storm chances. Warm and muggy. | High: 87°

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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