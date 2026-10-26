Mostly Treats for the final week of October... Mostly.

CLEVELAND —

Not Many Tricks This Week... Mostly Treats

Before we get to Halloween weekend, we’ve got a few really nice late-October days to enjoy.

Today starts bright and chilly in the 40s. Clouds increase later, but that won’t stop temps from climbing into the upper 60s, well above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday brings a north breeze and a more typical late-October feel with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday warms right back up, with temps making a run at 70.

Then comes a change.

Our first rain chance in a while shows up Thursday. Isolated light showers remain possible Friday and into the weekend.

That obviously gets our attention with trick-or-treating Saturday night. It’s too early to get hung up on exact shower timing, but we’ll be watching it closely as the weekend gets closer.

Regional Highlight: West Region

The West Region gets first dibs on the clouds today. We’ll start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds move in and take over a little sooner this afternoon. Nothing that ruins the day, but your afternoon won’t be quite as bright as areas farther east.

5-Day Forecast:

Monday: A few more clouds. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & seasonable. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 69º

Thursday: Partly sunny & a chance for rain. | High: 72º

Friday: Partly sunny & a chance for rain. | High: 70º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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