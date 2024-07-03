Mother Nature bringing her own fireworks for Independence Day

CLEVELAND — Heat is building in big time today... we're pushing lower 90s! Humidity on the rise also helping fuel strong thunderstorms. The strongest storms will have a shot at damage. Wind, hail, heavy rain and possibly a tornado or 2 are possible this afternoon. Make sure you're paying attention and have a plan for when they roll in.

The front that sparks today's storms will stall out just south of us for our Independence Day Thursday. That should keep the bulk of the storms south Thursday, but not all of them. We'll watch the radar for your Independence Day cookouts and fireworks displays. Waves of storms continue into Friday before clearing out and drying out nicely for the weekend. I can't rule out a couple lingering showers Saturday, but Sunday is looking brighter and more seasonable

What To Expect:



Hot, humid & windy today

Scat'd storms this afternoon

Few storms on the 4th

More storms Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Hot & humid with scattered strong storms.| High: 91º

4th of July: Very humid with a few storms around. Storms could be strong.| High: 86º

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms could be strong. | High: 84º

Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 78º

Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º

