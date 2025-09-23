Mother Nature helping us chip at our drought this week

CLEVELAND — It was an active start to the week on Monday after a few rounds of heavy rain and storms, including some strong and one severe thunderstorm warning.

There is still a chance for a few more showers and embedded t-storms on Tuesday, but the intensity and coverage of storms will be much lower. That basically means you will have a lot more dry time compared to Monday. It will be seasonable as well, with temperatures in the lower/middle 70s.

The potential for rain increases again throughout the day on Wednesday, and heavy rain will once again be possible. The threat of excessive rainfall may lead to flooding concerns on Wednesday. While we need rainfall in the midst of this drought, we also do not want too much rain too fast.

Rain chances will begin to lessen, but not completely diminish until the weekend. So keep the umbrellas handy, NEO!

Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs in the low and mid 70s for most of the week into next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday night: Rain fades overnight. Steady temps. | Low: 63º

Tuesday: A few hit or miss t-showers.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers.| High: 72º

Thursday: A few t-showers, cooler.| High: 73º

Friday: Isolated t-showers.| High: 73º

Saturday: Looking much drier and seasonable.| High: 76º

Sunday: Sun is making a return! | High: 75º

