Mother's Day Forecast

CLEVELAND — Mother's Day looks predominately dry with more clouds than sun and cooler temps in the 60s. A slim shot of a shower will be possible towards our southwestern counties during the afternoon into the evening, but most of the region will be dry.

More dry weather looks to be the name of the game for the new work week. With the exception for a slight chance for an isolated shower Tuesday, most of the work week looks dry. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by Tuesday, but then will fall into the lower 60s on Wednesday.

Better chances of rain will return on Friday afternoon into the morning on Saturday, but it does not look like it will rain all weekend.

What To Expect:

Dry & cooler for Mom on Sunday

Cooler temperatures ahead next week

Daily Breakdown:

Mother's Day: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. A sweater for Mom.| High: 65°

Monday: Mild sunshine. | High: 67°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late. Warmer.| High: 73°

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. | High: 62°

Thursday: More sunshine. Temps rebound!| High: 69°

Friday: Clouds return. Scattered showers possible.| High: 72°

