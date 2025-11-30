Much colder and windy with more snow on the way

CLEVELAND — Rain from a cold front is quickly crossing the area Sunday morning, with much colder and windy weather arriving through the rest of the afternoon. Expect gusts of up to 40 miles per hour for most through the second half of the day.

The strong west wind with leftover moisture are expected to team up and produce some scattered lake effect snow this evening, primarily in a six-hour window. Best chance between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight, mainly in the snowbelt and east side lakefront.

Scattered one-to-two-inch totals are expected in those areas, including along I-90 in eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, which will make travel tricky when the snow picks up in intensity at times. This is nowhere near as intense as Thursday/Friday's lake snowfall, but some more moderate bursts will be enough to impact travel.

That's not all folks, there will be more snow next week! Multiple chances, including Monday night into Tuesday, then Thursday, as well as the following weekend. Each storm could bring a few more inches of snow, as a major nor'easter could develop off the Northeast coast into Tuesday.

The storm track will be key to how far the snow extends across Ohio, being on the northwest side of the storm. The stronger and farther north the storm tracks, the higher the snow totals will be. As of Sunday morning, expect about three inches of snow for most, mainly S&E of Cleveland, with the potential for six inches if the storm tracks closer. Best chance for the higher end of the 3-6 will be Akron/Canton and points S&E.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Morning rain ends. Scattered evening lake effect snow showers, totaling 1-2" in spots. | High: 37º

Monday: Cloudy & Cold. Isolated morning lake-effect snow. Steady snow arrives after 9 p.m..| High: 32º

Tuesday: Snow, moderate-to-heavy in the morning. Accumulations of about 3 inches, potentially up to 6 inches. | High: 31º

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. | High: 31º

Thursday: Cloudy & Cold. Lake-effect snow possible. | High: 29º

Friday: Cloudy & Cold. Few snow showers. | High: 31º

