Much warmer through midweek but we're still tracking rain

CLEVELAND — Trying to squeeze out some summer heat between rounds of rain. We'll get that today. We're pushing 80º for afternoon highs.

The curveball will be along the lakeshore. Since there's little to no wind, that colder air over Lake Erie will spread south off the lake and inland. Cooling us down a few degrees this afternoon.

Meanwhile, south of Akron, rain is making a return.

A few showers will roll in by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Scattered showers with sporadic downpours and thunderstorms look likely for Wednesday. This is especially true in the first half of the day.

The rest of the workweek looks dry with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Fantastic!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Pleasant.| High: 79º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Warm.| High: 78º

Thursday: Cooler. Looking dry.| High: 73º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 71º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 73º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable.| High: 73º

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