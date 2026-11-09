Nice start but a ROUGH end to the week

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is getting a little bit of everything today, depending on where you are.

Clouds will hang tougher across the eastern half of the area, while neighborhoods farther west see more sunshine. Most of us stay dry, although a quick lake-effect rain shower can’t be ruled out in the Snowbelt.

It’s windy this morning, but the wind will gradually back off this afternoon. Highs make it into the lower 50s, with the sunnier western areas getting the nicer end of the deal.

REGIONAL HIGHLIGHT: SNOWBELT REGION

The Snowbelt is today’s highlighted region, and it’s not hard to see why.

Clouds will be much more stubborn here today, and there could even be an isolated lake-effect rain shower. Nothing major, but enough that you may want the light jacket nearby and shouldn’t be completely surprised by a few raindrops.

Meanwhile, head west and you’ll find increasingly brighter skies.

Nature’s blanket moves in tonight

Clouds return across the area tonight, and that’s actually going to help us out.

Think of them as nature’s blanket. The cloud cover slows down how quickly we lose heat overnight, keeping temps from falling too far.

Then we brighten things back up Tuesday. Sunshine returns and temps take another step up, making a run at 60 degrees.

If you’ve got leaves to rake, a dog to walk or anything else to finish outside, Tuesday is looking like the pick of the week.

Veterans Day turns cooler

The mild weather doesn’t stick around.

Veterans Day Wednesday brings the beginning of our cool-down. That becomes much more noticeable Thursday as our next weather system moves in.

And this one looks wet.

Thursday looks SOAKED

Plan on a soggy Thursday with widespread rain that could come down heavy at times.

This isn’t looking like one of those days where you dodge a shower and carry on. The umbrella, rain jacket and waterproof shoes will all be good ideas.

The rain also helps usher in much colder air. Overnight lows fall into the 30s, while afternoon highs struggle through the lower 40s.

And that brings us to something we haven’t talked much about yet this season...

Are our first snowflakes coming?

It could finally get cold enough for snowflakes to mix in as the colder air arrives.

We’re not talking about a snowstorm or anything you need to shovel. At this point, think first-flake potential rather than accumulating snow.

But after Tuesday pushes toward 60, seeing a few flakes just a couple of days later would be quite the November reality check.

5-Day Forecast:

Monday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 52º

Tuesday: More sun, more warmth. | High: 60º

Wednesday: More clouds. Cooler and breezy. | High: 56º

Thursday: Soaked with (at times, heavy) rain. | High: 49º

Friday: Showers continue. 1st Flakes? Chilly. | High: 40º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter