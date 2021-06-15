Northeast Ohio is once again home to one of the best children's hospitals in the nation

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been ranked as one of the best hospitals in the country according to a U.S. News & World Report just released overnight.

The report states the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital comes is the No. 3 pediatric hospital in the Midwest. And in Northeast Ohio, it’s ranked as best in seven specialties, including the best surgical outcomes in the country for children with congenital heart disease.

We are honored to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Karen Murray, chair of Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “This is a reflection of our dedicated caregivers who serve to improve the health of children, from routine care to the most specialized care for the child and their family. Our mission extends to include—research to advance available treatments, education of future healthcare providers, and advocacy for our community’s children.”

This is the 13th year in a row the hospital has finished in the top 50 in the nation.

“Our Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers are committed to a shared sense of purpose for our youngest patients,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and president Tom Mihaljevic. “Year after year, our pediatric specialists yield patient outcomes that are among the best in the country. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they delivered high-quality, compassionate care.”

