Not a weekend washout, but expect some flooding downpours

CLEVELAND — We've made it to the weekend! It's been a loooong, dreary workweek. Lots of clouds, with some areas receiving flooding downpours. Unfortunately for those with outdoor plans, the humidity and rain chances just can't be shaken from the forecast.

The same storm boundary is still close enough, just to our south, with another couple of rounds of storms expected to move through. Today will be more active than yesterday. Sunday likely more active than today. A few t-showers are expected early in the day, mainly in our South region; the main batch of energy doesn't arrive until the evening, though. That's when we'll get in our shot at stronger storms. It will start West first and potentially cross portions of NEO overnight. Have a way to get alerts, like our News 5 app.

The timing of tonight's storms will have a big impact on Sunday. The trajectory, too, will impact how strong and where the storms end up moving towards. The trend has been our friend in keeping most of the severe storms south of NEO, closer to Columbus, but it is still a bit too close for comfort. Wherever the storms set up, they could slow down and cause additional flooding, too.

Power of 5 Regions Spotlight: West region

The first region to see rain this morning will be our south region, but the first region to see a severe threat is the West region tonight. Most of the day will be severe-free, with an isolated afternoon or evening downpour. A cluster of storms will approach near sunset and could be strong to severe near midnight. A tier 2 risk is knocking on the doorstep of this region.

Regional Weather

Looking Ahead

Storm chances begin to increase late Saturday as the next system approaches. Sunday's weather looks much more active, with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible, depending on the timing of the Saturday PM round. Some of those storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind being the primary concern. We'll continue to fine-tune the timing and threat level as we get closer.

Once the Sunday storms depart, so will the humidity — finally! Tropical levels of humidity are around until Sunday PM and then much more tolerable humidity arrives to start next week.

5-Day Forecast

Friday: Isolated t-showers, especially south.| High: 82º

Saturday: Isolated t-showers late. Mostly cloudy. | High: 84º

Sunday: Strong storms possible. | High: 86º

Monday: A Few t-showers. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Dry! Finally! | High: 78º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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