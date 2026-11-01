November Begins on a Hot Note across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND —

More Above Average Temperatures...

Mostly cloudy skies will be the story on Sunday, with a slim shot of an isolated shower, mainly during the morning. Temperatures will be a good 10 to nearly 15 degrees above average, with highs in the upper 60s and a few lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

Region Spotlight: West Region

Mostly cloudy skies will linger across our West Region to begin the month of November, but we will be dry. Temperatures will top off around 70 for most of our West Region by Sunday afternoon, with a southerly breeze returning for the afternoon.

Regional Weather

Warm Start to November

Temperatures will be a good 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average as we begin the month of November, as highs climb into the 70s for the first several days.

Rain chances will be slim to begin the new month, with only isolated shower chances Sunday through Tuesday.

More significant rain potential will move in for the middle and end of the week, as a big pattern shift begins. Rain chances are still being worked out for Wednesday, but we will see an increasing threat on Wednesday and it will linger into Thursday. Heavy rain and thunder will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances will linger, but cooler air moves in for Friday and next weekend. Many areas will drop to more seasonable levels, with highs in the mid to upper 50s by the week's end.

5-Day Forecast:

Sunday: Isolated shower possible. Warmer. | High: 70º

Monday: Slim shot of a shower. Mostly cloudy. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and Warm. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, Rain moving in. | High: 73º

Thursday: More rain. Thunder & heavy rain possible. | High: 67º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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