Now's The Time To Prep For Frost!

CLEVELAND — We got some much-needed rain yesterday... That's all gone now, soaking into our drought-stricken ground!

The rest of today looks dry and bright but breezy and much cooler. Some spots won't make it out of the 50s... Our coolest day since the end of May!

It'll be breezy, but I'm not expecting enough wind to have a big impact. Most of our trash cans and Halloween decorations won't even blow over. Definitely noticeable though. Especially on Lake Erie with 2' - 5' waves possible.

We're staying BELOW average for the next few days. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s in the next couple of afternoons and fall to near 40 degrees on Thursday and Friday morning. The coldest morning looks to be Friday.

Lows in the 30s along with patchy frost will be possible across our inland communities for the first time this season! Afternoon temperatures will slowly rise by this weekend, and it will be very typical for October with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There will be plenty of dry time this weekend, but the latest data suggests a few showers cannot be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday. It is still several days out, so we will be sure to keep you posted on the likelihood of these showers and potential impacts to your plans.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Drying early but staying chilly. | High: 60º

Thursday: Bright but still cool. | High: 58º

Friday: Seasonable.| High: 64º

Saturday: More clouds. | High: 65º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter