October chill taking over the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — Yesterday, Cleveland hit 79º. Today will be another beauty with temperatures finally back to "normal" with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and dry time. An isolated t-shower is possible late Wednesday, but it is a very small shot.

The much higher chance for rain holds off until Thursday as a pair of cold fronts take aim at NEO on Thursday and again on Friday. The first will roll though on Thursday. High temperatures are expected to happen very early on Thursday and drop into the mid and low 60s for the rest of the day under a cloudy and rainy sky with a gusty northwest wind.

Rain will be increasing first thing on Thursday in our western communities and continue to spread east through the morning. The best chance for rain for the entire viewing area is in the first half of the day. Due to the timing of rain, the severe weather threat is low. We will have to watch the radar as rain and storms push east though during the afternoon.

Friday looks calmer and temperatures try to rebound with 70s returning, but that's as far as the rebound will go. The second cold front moves through by the weekend bringing a resurgance of chilly temperatures. Plan for highs in the 60s this weekend with a few showers. This includes the Browns Home Opener!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Warm. Stray storm late. | High: 82º

Thursday: Showers and Storms. Much cooler. | High: 65º

Friday: Few showers to the SE. A bit milder. | High: 75º

Saturday: Cooler. Isolated showers. | High: 67º

Sunday: Light rain possible. Cool. | High: 64º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter