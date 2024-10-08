October in Ohio = Chilly nights & comfortable days

CLEVELAND — Average highs this time of year are in the middle and upper 60s. That's right where we're hanging out the rest of the week. Mornings dipping into the lower 40s followed by a bright but slow rebound back into the 60s. Enjoy a relatively quiet weather week.
We're back to near 70 Friday and into the weekend but that comes with a slight bump in our rain chances. Our best shot at rain is Sunday and Monday before the chills settles back in.
What To Expect:
- Seasonable
- No organized rain for days
- Enjoy!
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Below average. It's mainly dry, with a few lake effect showers to NE. | High: 65º
Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 63º
Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 60º
Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 70º
Saturday: Few more clouds, still nice though. | High: 69º
Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 70º
Monday: Still dodging rain showers, cooler. | High: 57º
