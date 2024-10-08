October in Ohio = Chilly nights & comfortable days

CLEVELAND — Average highs this time of year are in the middle and upper 60s. That's right where we're hanging out the rest of the week. Mornings dipping into the lower 40s followed by a bright but slow rebound back into the 60s. Enjoy a relatively quiet weather week.

We're back to near 70 Friday and into the weekend but that comes with a slight bump in our rain chances. Our best shot at rain is Sunday and Monday before the chills settles back in.

What To Expect:



Seasonable

No organized rain for days

Enjoy!

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Below average. It's mainly dry, with a few lake effect showers to NE. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 63º

Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 60º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 70º

Saturday: Few more clouds, still nice though. | High: 69º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 70º

Monday: Still dodging rain showers, cooler. | High: 57º

