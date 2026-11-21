CLEVELAND — It is going to be a hard forecast this weekend ... hard to properly project how warm and beautiful it will be!

Average high temperatures this time of year are around 50 degrees. We will be pushing 70 degrees in a few locales the next two afternoons. It will feel like early October with the sunny and warm weather on tap. If you are looking for full-on sunshine, today will be the pick day of the weekend. If you want to squeeze out an extra degree or two, tomorrow will be the pick, unless you have evening plans. That is when rain could return.

Saturday will feature ample sunshine and a high near 68. We will likely miss records, but for late November? This is pretty incredible.

Sunday is still a winner too. We’ll add more clouds later in the day, but highs should make it back to the upper 60s. A couple of evening showers will be possible that will continue into the wee-hours of Monday morning. This is a cold front, and cold we will be soon!

We’ll start Monday near 50, but don’t expect to stay there. Temps drop into the lower 40s by afternoon as much colder air moves in, and it will feel like the 30s with the wind.

By late Monday into Tuesday, lake effect gets going. A rain/snow mix is possible, but right now this looks like a minor-impact setup, not a big winter storm.

Highs may not crack 40 degrees on Tuesday. Truly Novembrrr!

We're watching Wednesday travel CLOSELY

This is the forecast we’ll be watching very closely over the next few days.

An East Coast storm is likely to develop around the busy Thanksgiving travel period. Exactly how close it gets to Northeast Ohio is still uncertain.

The good news? Right now, we’re mainly dry Wednesday.

We’d love to keep it that way.

If you’re traveling Wednesday, though, don’t check the forecast once and forget about it. The exact storm track will matter, and we’ll keep narrowing that down as we get closer.

5-Day Forecast:

Saturday: More clouds & a touch warmer. | High: 67º

Sunday: Sun to clouds. A few evening showers. | High: 64º

Monday: Early shower then windy and colder. Isolated lake effect. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Lake effect rain/snow possible. Windy and cold. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Likely dry. | High: 43º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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