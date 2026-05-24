On-and-off evening downpours to slow down travel on Sunday

CLEVELAND — A few morning showers south of US-30 will fizzle before more rain returns after 2 p.m. this afternoon. More warmth accompanies the rain, too. Highs will surge into the 70s after noon with some peeks of sun. Outdoor plans and travel will be fine before 2.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Allan Nosoff is live with updates:



Showers and downpours pop up after 2 p.m., with some rumbles and minor flooding possible just before sunset as a cold front crosses the area. It will not be a washout, but there could be several downpours for any given location through sunset. Any rain showers end by midnight. It will be cloudy but dry for Memorial Day morning.

We'll keep the 70s with increasing sun for Memorial Day. You can plan outdoor events then without any weather worries Monday.

More dry time on Memorial Day will linger into most of the workweek, along with above-average temperatures. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday evening; otherwise, it will be a dry work week, with highs in the 80s through Wednesday, then 70s through the start of next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered PM t'showers. Touch warmer.| High: 76º

Memorial Day: Drier with only an isolated t'shower possible. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Pleasant.| High: 81º

Wednesday: Showers possible. Warm.| High: 80º

Thursday: Cooler. Looking dry.| High: 74º

Friday: More clouds. Seasonable.| High: 71º

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