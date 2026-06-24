One more day... Humidity, clouds, rain all returning on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Super sunny again today. Low humidity, Temps in the upper 70s. Beautiful Wednesday.

Clouds return this evening and eventually lead to better rain chances. It starts tonight. Plan on a few fading storms around midnight with showers lingering until the AM commute. Thursday won't be a washout but we still need to be on alert. Especially for the afternoon.

Humidity building and fueling thunderstorms along with peak daytime heating. Most of us get rain and thunder but only isolated areas get damage. The threat is low but not-zero. So be alert.

Another round of scattered storms in the forecast to wrap up the week and start of the weekend, as another area of low pressure moves into Ohio.

Then once we head into next week, the heat begins to build! Upper 80s and lower 90s are looking more possible by Monday through the middle of next week, along with much more noticeable humidity.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Bright & still comfortable. Touch warmer. High: 78º

Thursday: Morning rain, afternoon thunderstorms. High: 79º

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 75º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Muggy. High: 78º

Sunday: Isolated rain. More seasonable. Muggy. High: 81º

Monday: Possible storm. Warmer and muggy. High: 86º

Tuesday: Isolated storms. Hot & humid. High: 90º

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