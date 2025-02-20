One more day of snow before we can start looking forward to the thaw

CLEVELAND — Plan on scattered light snow during the Thursday morning commute. Plan on about an inch or so during the commute. Roads could be slick and slippery with lowered visibility at times.

Lake effect snow sets up for Thursday afternoon into Friday. A few spots in the primary and secondary could see 1 to 3 inches by late Friday. The evening commute on Thursday could also be slower as the snow will be slow to exit.

Final lake effect snow showers will fall early on Friday, before drying up for most of the weekend.

The Arctic air also retreats this weekend! Temperatures will be slowly increasing each day over the next week. It looks like we will get above freezing by Sunday. Temps could be nearing 40s by early next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Expect a trace to 2" for most. | High: 21º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. | High: 25º

Saturday: Clouds/some sunshine. | High: 30º

Sunday: Mainly cloudy but thawing nicely! | High: 38º

Monday: Mix possible, a bit milder! | High: 40º

