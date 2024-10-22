One more day of Summer before more seasonable swings slide back into Ohio

CLEVELAND — One more warm summer-like day on Tuesday. Skies will remain bright and sunny all day long with highs nearing current records...near 80 degrees.

A cold front will slide east across the area Wednesday afternoon. We could see an isolated rain shower with that front Wednesday as well. We will chill down during the afternoon from our midday highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Thursday see sunshine return but grab a sweater. We will be cool all day with high temperatures in the 50s.

That chill only settles in for 1 day. Friday we jump back into the 60s. Quick rebound before our next stronger cold front. We're back with rain and 50s heading into the weekend.

What To Expect



Tons of sun

Tons of warmth

Showers possible Wednesday

Much Cooler Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. Breezy. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Isolated showers. More clouds. Breezy. | High: 72º

Thursday: Breezy, and much cooler. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. | High: 65º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. Warmer. | High: 55º

