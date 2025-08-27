One more hurdle this week before we bring summer heat and sun in for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Drying out QUICKLY this morning with tons of sun heading our way. Plan on a bright Wednesday, but temps are struggling. We're still only warming to about 70 this afternoon. Keeping it cool.

The best chance for rain this week appears to be on Thursday and into Friday, with scattered thunderstorms and a gradual drying trend expected on Friday. These storms will keep our temperatures on the cool side for the rest of the week, including the holiday weekend.

Friday will likely fall back into the upper 60s, with 70s returning this weekend and a gradual warming trend by Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to perhaps the low 80s by Monday, and it looks to stay dry all weekend, too.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Brighter but still cool. | High: 70º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered t-showers. | High: 75º

Friday: Isolated showers early. Cooler. | High: 67º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Touch warmer. | High: 72º

Sunday: More sunshine. Still below average. | High: 74º

Labor Day: A Bit milder, still dry. | High: 79º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter