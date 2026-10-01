One more summery day before October takes over

CLEVELAND —

We're squeezing one more very warm day out of the forecast before fall really takes over.

Highs climb into the low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. It may end up being one of our last 80-degree days of the year. Isolated t-showers could pop up, but most of Northeast Ohio stays dry... for now

The Browns kick off at 8:15 PM and it'll be WARM. Temperatures will hold in the 70s through much of the game, with still only a slim t-shower chance.

That changes overnight.

Widespread rain moves in after midnight, becoming heavy at times by early Friday morning. The Friday commute could be a messy one with ponding on roads and localized flooding. Have extra time built into your morning plans.

The rain tapers off from west to east later Friday morning, and we'll dry out during the afternoon. Temperatures, however, take a big hit. We'll spend much of the day in the lower 60s.

Friday night football will feel much different than recent weeks. Temperatures fall back into the 50s with a clearing sky developing.

The weekend looks and feels much more like October. Highs stay in the 60s, while mornings start in the 40s and 50s. If you've been waiting for sweater weather, it's here. Grab the fall jackets because the cooler pattern sticks around through much of next week.

Power of 5 Regional Highlight: West Region

If you live in the West Region, you'll get the full version of today's weather roller coaster.

The biggest warmth arrives here first, with highs pushing into the lower (& possibly middle) 80s this afternoon. Gusty winds will also be strongest across the west, making it feel a bit blustery at times despite the warm temps.

You'll also be first in line for the rain tonight. Showers become more widespread shortly after midnight, and the heaviest downpours are most likely to arrive across western communities before spreading east toward daybreak. That means the west has the greatest chance of seeing reduced visibility, standing water, and an impacted Friday morning drive.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Summery afternoon & breezy. Isolated storm late. | High: 81º

Friday: Scattered rain and thunder with dropping temps. | High: 62º

Saturday: Drying and clearing, staying chilled. | High: 65º

Sunday: Bright but cool. | High: 68º

Monday: More clouds, more chill. | High: 60º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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