One more super sweaty day, storms arrive overnight and cooler air settles in after

CLEVELAND — Plan for another steamy day on Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and dew points well in the 60s. Dew points that high make it feel even hotter outside. It is the kind of air that you wear! If you are hoping for some relief from the heat...you are in luck!

A cold front is approaching, bringing thunderstorms and MUCH cooler air. Wednesday looks dry. Those storms arrive late Wednesday night/early Thursday. The best chance for storms this week is on Thursday. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms as the front slides through NEO. The flood threat will be the main concern with rounds of heavy rain.

The cold front will live up to its name, bringing significantly cooler, more comfortable air by the end of next week and continuing into the weekend.

The weekend looks FANTASTIC - dry, not too hot or humid!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Still hot & humid with thunderstorms holding off until overnight. | High: 86º

Thursday: Widespread thunderstorms with rounds of heavy rain elevating our flood threat. | High: 76º

Friday: Drying quickly, incredible. | High: 75º

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. | High: 77º

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: