One more unsettled day with thunderstorms on the way

CLEVELAND — It's feeling much more like June, rather than mid-April across Northeast Ohio, but we will have to dodge rounds of storms.

Storms will return to Northeast Ohio on Thursday, as a cold front moves through the region.

Strong storms will be possible mainly during the mid to late afternoon, along the cold front. The threat looks to be more isolated on Thursday, with highs in the 70s once again.

We dry up on Friday...and that is the pick of the week because MORE storms that could be strong or severe roll through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Those storms will be ahead of a cold front that will usher in much colder temperatures by Sunday. A stray flake could even be possible on Sunday and Monday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Scattered afternoon storms. | High: 75°

Friday: Drying out early. Cooler. | High: 67º

Saturday: More heat, more humidity, more storms, more severe potential. | High: 77º

Sunday: Temps crash, stray flakes. | High: 45º

Monday: Chilly again. Stray flakes. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Warming up! More sunshine. | High: 64º

Monday: More sun and pleasant. | High: 67º

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