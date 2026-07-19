Patchy wildfire smoke today, more severe storms Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The storms are long gone, but the wildfire smoke has returned. So some air quality concerns are back, mainly for those with respiratory issues, but it is not as bad as Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be much cooler to start the new week, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday and Monday.

We will remain dry on Monday, but storm chances return on Tuesday. A cold front will bring the threat of severe storms, with more damaging gusts, and isolated hail and tornado chances.

Behind the front, it will feel like a different season! We'll go from the middle 80s on Tuesday to maybe only the lower 70s for highs by Wednesday and Thursday, and lows in the 50s at night.

We'll see much more comfortable humidity for the middle and end of the week, under mostly sunny skies!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Hazy skies with some patchy wildfire smoke. Cooler and less humid.| High: 77º

Monday: Warmer, closer to the norm. Partly sunny. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Storms returning. Severe possible. Humid. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Drying out and much cooler! | High: 72º

Thursday: More sunshine. Well below average. | High: 75º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. | High: 81º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Still cool for July. | High: 83º

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