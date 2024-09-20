Pattern Flip! Better rain chances + cooler temps ahead

CLEVELAND — The drought is holding strong but a pattern shift is right around the corner. Summer officially ends at the fall equinox on Sunday morning and while Sunday looks very warm, more seasonal temps are on the way and the rain chances are increasing too! Which is great news because we need it.

Plan for mid to even upper 80s on Friday with tons of sun. A rain shower or two will try to sneak in from the west Friday night into Saturday morning. Do not get too excited about this rain chance. The atmosphere is so dry, that any rain will struggle to make it to the ground. Anything that does fall will be very light. However, after two weeks of being bone dry, it is a start!

There is a much better shot for rain & storms next week. Most of the weekend looks dry, including The Browns Game, but rain will be moving back in Sunday night with scattered on & off storms for several days next week! Models are hinting we could pick up 0.5 to 1 inch of rain next week! With higher rain chances, temperatures will be more seasonable for late September with highs in the mid & upper 70s.

What To Expect:

Few light showers Friday night

Early rain Saturday

Plenty of dry time this weekend

Dry for the Browns Game

Rain returns late Sunday

Pattern flip next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Clouds roll in late leading to a few storms overnight. | High: 83º

Saturday: Few t-showers early with more sun & heat. | High: 84º

Sunday: Dry & warm. Rain returns late. | High: 83º

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 78º

