Pick Day of the Week with sun and LOW Humidity

CLEVELAND —

Soak Up the Sunshine While It Lasts

What a day across Northeast Ohio. Lower humidity, bright sunshine, and temps climbing back near 80 degrees are making for a nearly perfect August afternoon. A deck of high clouds will drift overhead at times, but they'll do little to dim the sunshine.

Wednesday stays warm with highs again near 80, but those increasing clouds today are the first sign of our next weather maker. A few t-showers are possible Wednesday morning, with scattered storms becoming more likely during the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be strong, so it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

The good news? Even drier air arrives behind the storms. Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and highs mainly in the 70s.

Enjoy the stretch of late-summer perfection while it lasts because rain chances return this weekend.

Akron-Canton Region Spotlight: Back-to-School Forecast

For many students across the Akron-Canton Region, it's the first day back to school, and Mother Nature couldn't ask for a much better start. Expect a bright day with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and temps climbing to around 80 degrees this afternoon.

Parents, students, and teachers can count on dry weather for after-school activities, practices, and the trip home. Keep the sunglasses handy because the sun will be bright despite a few high clouds drifting overhead. The next chance for rain holds off until Wednesday, making today a great day to ease back into the school routine.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: Dry! Finally! | High: 80º

Wednesday: Few showers and isolated storms. | High: 79º

Thursday: Slim shot of t'shower. Cooler. | High: 77º

Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 79º

Saturday: Scattered rain. | High: 78º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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