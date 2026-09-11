Picture Perfect end to the work week

CLEVELAND —

The Power of 5 forecast

It's a beautiful finish to the workweek across Northeast Ohio.

Expect wall-to-wall sunshine today with low humidity, little to no wind, and afternoon temps topping out around 78 degrees. It will be one of those nearly perfect September days, especially for outdoor events and 9/11 memorial services happening across the area.

Power of 5 Regions Highlight: South Region

The South Region is our weather highlight heading into Saturday.

Cities south of Canton have the best chance to see heavier rainfall as a stronger wave of moisture moves into Northeast Ohio. While everyone has a chance for rain, the highest rainfall totals are expected south of the Rt. 30 corridor.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday in the South Region, keep a close eye on the forecast and be prepared for periods of steady, occasionally heavy rain.

Regional Weather

5-Day Forecast

Friday: Comfortable. Mostly sunny. | High: 78º

Saturday: Sun to clouds. Storms expected at night. | High: 82º

Sunday: Isolated t-storms early. Warm. | High: 80º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mainly dry. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Storms possible late. | High: 85º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

You can send us photos and short videos by filling out the form below:

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter