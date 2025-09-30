Playoff Baseball in Cleveland feeling more like summer with all of this sun in our sky

CLEVELAND — We're going to see another well-above-average day to round out the month of September. Tuesday will be a bit of a transition day, as there will be more clouds and highs just shy of 80. The clouds are associated with a cold front, but they will not bring any rain on Tuesday night.

More clouds and cooler temperatures are expected behind the cold front on Wednesday, with highs near 70 degrees, which is near average for this time of year. It is short-lived as warmer weather moves in again, with highs approaching 80 degrees again by this coming weekend.

Rain chances appear to be on hold for the next week, so you'll need to keep the plants watered once again. The current streak of dry days is 4 days, and that will likely grow to 9 or 10 at minimum.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Looking and feeling GREAT. | High: 77º

Wednesday: More seasonable but still bright. | High: 70º

Thursday: Bright & seasonable. | High: 72º

Friday: Heating up... | High: 75º

Saturday: Bright & hot (for October) | High: 80º

