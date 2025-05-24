Plenty of dry time for the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — The unofficial start to summer is this weekend, but Memorial Day will not feel anything like summer.

Today's rain chance is very small with a mostly dry day and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will jump a couple more degrees and reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon. It will be warmer farther inland and cooler along the lakeshore.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out on Sunday afternoon with more clouds in the sky. Highs will once again be in the low to mid-60s. This means most of your weekend cookouts or Memorial Day services should be fine. Maybe just plan to bring a light jacket with you, and do not be surprised if you feel a couple of raindrops on your head, but it will not be a washout at any point.

Temperatures continue to slowly climb into next week. We'll touch the middle to even upper 60s by Memorial Day, and it looks dry all day! However, the rain returns on Tuesday, with more rain on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be closer to their seasonal average by next week, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Mainly dry. Below average temps. | High: 60º

Sunday: Few showers possible. Cool. | High: 62º

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy but dry. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Rain returning, still mild. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Best chance for rain this week. | High: 69º

