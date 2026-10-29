Pushing near record warmth as we push into the Halloween Weekend

CLEVELAND —

October is going out on a very warm note.

We’ll make a run at 76° this afternoon, putting us within a couple degrees of record territory. Expect tons of sun through much of the day with a breezy southwest wind adding to the warm feel.

Enjoy it while it lasts because the change happens quickly tonight.

Clouds start filling in during the evening drive, but the rain should hold off until after sunset. The best chance to get soaked will be north and west, where some pockets of heavier rain are possible.

This is a quick-moving round. Most of the rain should be gone by midnight, and it’ll definitely be out of here before Friday morning. No rain problems for the Friday AM drive.

Power of 5 Region Highlihgt: West Region

The West Region gets the warmest weather today with highs pushing into the mid and upper 70s. A breezy southwest wind helps give temps an extra boost, with plenty of sun through much of the day.

That same area will also be first in line for rain tonight. Clouds thicken late, then showers move in after sunset. Rain could come down a little heavier at times before quickly moving east later tonight.

Regional Weather

Friday Feels Completely Different

You’ll notice the change as soon as you step outside Friday.

After reaching the mid 70s today, we’re only talking 50s Friday afternoon. Add in a breeze and it’ll feel considerably cooler.

Halloween Weekend Trending Drier

The weekend forecast keeps getting better, especially if you have Halloween plans.

Temps rebound into the 60s, so Friday’s chill doesn’t stick around long. For trick-or-treating, expect readings mainly in the 50s.

Even better, we’re trending drier for the entire weekend. After tonight’s rain moves through, our next decent shot at rain may not arrive until the middle or end of next week.

So yes, tonight brings a little rain and Friday brings a big cooldown, but the weekend is looking pretty friendly for the end of October.

REMINDER: Time Change this weekend

We meddle with time again at 2 am Sunday, clocks will go back one hour. This will bring the sun up earlier, but also it will set earlier too. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:58 am and set at 5:21 pm!

News 5

5-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Bright warm and breezy with a few nighttime showers. | High: 75º

Friday: Partly sunny but looking dry. | High: 58º

Halloween: Partly sunny, mild, showers possible. | High: 64º

Sunday: Rain possible. Still warm. | High: 67º

Monday: Few showers possible. Mostly cloudy. | High: 65º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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