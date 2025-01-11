Quiet weather for MOST of the weekend

CLEVELAND — Grab your warmest coat! Relentless arctic air has settled across Northern Ohio. We will see below-normal temperatures through this weekend and beyond.

Scattered snow showers will gradually come to an end on Saturday with slick spots expected on the roads. Take it easy!

Some lake effect snow will also be possible for the snow belt east of Cleveland on Saturday but additional accumulation looks minor.

Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 30 degrees.

Sunday stays dry for most of the day and cold with highs near 30 degrees. A weak Alberta Clipper system will spread light snow into the area Sunday evening and early on Monday. I expect accumulations of an inch or less on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

The cold is going nowhere! Plan for below-average temperatures and even sub-freezing temperatures for days or even weeks to come.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Snow showers. A few lake effect snow bands by late afternoon. | High: 30º

Sunday: Drier early. Still cold. Snow late. | High: 30º

Monday: Few snow showers, especially early.| High: 32º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Accums likely east. Colder again. | High: 17º

Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers. More accumulation in the snowbelt. Very cold. | High: 20º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter