Rain and wind ahead impacting our peak fall colors

CLEVELAND — Mother nature got all of her "treats" out of the way earlier this week. Sunshine, seasonable temps, no big weather worries... until today.

Get ready for the "tricks" starting today. Our next storm system is digging south before moving NE into the Ohio River Valley. Meaning it's tapping into some Gulf moisture.

Plan for a dry but frosty start today. Clouds roll in from south to north, meaning CLE stays sunny until the afternoon, while Akron clouds up midday. Rain will increase from the south to the north but shouldn't move in until closer to sunset... Maybe later along the lakeshore.

The rain hangs around all day Thursday. The heaviest rain should be here in the morning, having a big impact on the AM Commute.

Rainfall totals will likely be a bit lower in our westernmost communities, where 0.5'' to 1'' of rain is possible. 1-2'' are expected for much of the viewing area. A couple of spots could pick up over 2 inches. It will also be gusty with NE winds 15-25 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Rain chances come down on Friday, however there it does not look completely dry either. A few lingering lake effect rain showers are expected on Halloween. There may even be a few more lake effect showers this weekend.

It will also be chilly! The highs on Friday look to only be in the low 50s. That means by the time all the witches and ghosts are out trick-or-treating, it will be even cooler with temps in the 40s, and remember it will be blustery too!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sun then clouds with rain this evening. | High: 56º

Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Windy. | High: 50º

Halloween: Few lake effect rain showers. | High: 51º

Saturday: Isolated lake effect rain. Chilly. | High: 52º

Sunday: Looking drier but still cool. | High: 53º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter