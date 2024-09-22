Rain Chances Return

CLEVELAND — Summer officially ends at the fall equinox on Sunday morning and while Sunday looks very warm, more seasonal temps are on the way and the rain chances are increasing too! Which is great news because we need it.
The Browns Game is looking dry, but rain will be moving back in Sunday evening into night with more on & off storms for several days next week! Models are hinting we could pick up 0.5 to 1 inch of rain over the next week! With higher rain chances, temperatures will be more seasonable for late September with highs in the mid 70s.
What To Expect:
- Warm & Dry Overnight
- Dry for the Browns Game
- Rain returns late Sunday
- Pattern flip next week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: More clouds. Rain returns late. | High: 87º
Monday: Few early showers/storm. Not as warm. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. | High: 74º
Wednesday: Few T-showers. | High: 73º
Thursday: Drying out. Seasonal. | High: 73º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. | High: 75º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. | High: 76º
